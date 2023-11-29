The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,541 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 361,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,110,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,251,000 after buying an additional 335,159 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 904,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,560,000 after buying an additional 138,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

