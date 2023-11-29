The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,762 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.60% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

MTSI stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

