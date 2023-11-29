The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 678,909 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bumble were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

