Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of First BanCorp. worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBP opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBP

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.