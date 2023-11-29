Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 12,850 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 976,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,409 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,766,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,060,000 after purchasing an additional 335,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.