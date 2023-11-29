Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 13,901 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 2U

2U Company Profile

(Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.