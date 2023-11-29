Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 7,509 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 189.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 240,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 157,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $2,214,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NTNX stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

