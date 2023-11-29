Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

