Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stock Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Alexander’s worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 450.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

ALX stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Further Reading

