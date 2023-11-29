Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 387,910 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 364,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SiriusPoint by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

