BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of BankUnited worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 151.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.2 %

BKU opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

