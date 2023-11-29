Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 22,060 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $8,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 45.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

