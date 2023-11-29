WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Holdings Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of WaFd worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WaFd by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WaFd by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WaFd Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

