Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PNM Resources worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 918,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

