The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Aaron’s worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

