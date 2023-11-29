Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Federated Hermes worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.1 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.