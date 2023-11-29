NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

