Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 710 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.