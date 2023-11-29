Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306,690 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Trinseo worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 343,002 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Performance

TSE opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.16%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,259.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

