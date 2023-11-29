Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of International Money Express worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 40.75%. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

