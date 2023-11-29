Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

