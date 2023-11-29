Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

