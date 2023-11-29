Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.