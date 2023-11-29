Numerai GP LLC Invests $170,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $461.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

