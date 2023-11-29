BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

