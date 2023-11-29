Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.