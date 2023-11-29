BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $285,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

