Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

