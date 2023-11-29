Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.40

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 516213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

