B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Price Performance
TSE:BTO traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.57. 951,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$5.87.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3844062 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on BTO
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.