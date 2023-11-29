B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.57. 951,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.81 and a 12 month high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3844062 earnings per share for the current year.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.19.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

