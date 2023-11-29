Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

MSFT stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $382.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,691,453. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $207,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

