GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $509,787.66

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $509,787.66 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,020,210 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

