Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.10 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 435,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,510. Balanced Commercial Property has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock has a market cap of £477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.75.

Get Balanced Commercial Property alerts:

About Balanced Commercial Property

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.