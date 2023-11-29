Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance
Shares of Balanced Commercial Property stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.10 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 435,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,510. Balanced Commercial Property has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock has a market cap of £477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.75.
