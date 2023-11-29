Simon Crowther Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA) Stock

Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Crowther acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($35,761.59).

Simon Crowther also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spacetalk alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Simon Crowther 4,136,364 shares of Spacetalk stock.

Spacetalk Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.34.

Spacetalk Company Profile

Spacetalk Limited, a technology company, provides wearables and mobile communication solutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It offers Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer, which are mobile phone, GPS tracker, and watch all-in-one wearable devices; Meet Spacetalk Life, a wearable safety device; accessories comprising charging cable, dock, and USB type A; and kids and adventurer accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spacetalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spacetalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.