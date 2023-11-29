Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.83

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.83 and last traded at $180.31, with a volume of 637942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.55.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

