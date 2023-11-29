Anthony Scali Sells 4,600,000 Shares of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Scali sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.00 ($7.28), for a total value of A$50,600,000.00 ($33,509,933.77).
Nick Scali Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Nick Scali Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Nick Scali’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.
About Nick Scali
Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.
