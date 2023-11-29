Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS:BKQNY remained flat at $7.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.2371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.24. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

