Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in November

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
BOSSY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
