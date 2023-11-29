Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in November

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hugo Boss

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.