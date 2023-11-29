MARBLEX Tops One Day Volume of $1.90 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,125,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,561,914 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,125,221 with 100,561,914.40456946 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.62501987 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,840,490.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

