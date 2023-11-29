Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Drops By 40.4%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,892,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Down 33.3 %

BRGO traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Bergio International alerts:

Bergio International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.