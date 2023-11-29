Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brother Industries Price Performance
Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $33.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Brother Industries Company Profile
