Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRTHY stock remained flat at $33.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.