Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $23.36. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 1,417,210 shares traded.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 24.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

