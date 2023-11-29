Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 184.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the October 31st total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %
BTAFF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.
About British American Tobacco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.