Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Increases By 184.4%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the October 31st total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

BTAFF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

