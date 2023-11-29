Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of BIRDF remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

