Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 16,461,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67,709.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banco BPM Price Performance

About Banco BPM

BNCZF remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Wednesday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

