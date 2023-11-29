Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

BMBOY remained flat at $19.25 during trading on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

