Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
BMBOY remained flat at $19.25 during trading on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.
About Grupo Bimbo
