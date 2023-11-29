John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.08% of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period.

John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

