Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

