Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,724,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 341.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 219,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.