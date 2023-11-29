State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

